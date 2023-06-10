Financial News Directly From The Source Latest Reports Latest Research

EQS News EQS News
10 June 2023

10:48 Directors’ Dealings

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

Directors’ Dealings

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Vivien Enterprises Pte Ltd, Receipt of 1,000,000 shares of Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. as a result of the conversion of 1,000,000 performance rights

9 June 2023

21:06 Voting Rights Announcements

Nagarro SE

Voting Rights Announcements

 
21:05 Voting Rights Announcements

Nagarro SE

Voting Rights Announcements

 
20:18 Other Capital Market Information

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Other Capital Market Information

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
20:00 Directors’ Dealings

Deutsche Telekom AG

Directors’ Dealings

Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, buy
19:00 Voting Rights Announcements

Aareal Bank AG

Voting Rights Announcements

 
19:00 Other Capital Market Information

BP p.l.c. (RNS)

Other Capital Market Information

BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
18:44 Voting Rights Announcements DE

MTU Aero Engines AG

Voting Rights Announcements
DE

 
18:15 Voting Rights Announcements

DIC Asset AG

Voting Rights Announcements

 
18:01 Voting Rights Announcements

CANCOM SE

Voting Rights Announcements

 
18:00 Voting Rights Announcements

CANCOM SE

Voting Rights Announcements

 
18:00 Voting Rights Announcements

freenet AG

Voting Rights Announcements

 
17:49 UK Regulatory

Ørsted A/S

UK Regulatory

Notification of managers’ transactions
17:45 Voting Rights Announcements

flatexDEGIRO AG

Voting Rights Announcements

 
17:30 Directors’ Dealings DE

NEON EQUITY AG

Directors’ Dealings
DE

NEON EQUITY AG: TO Holding 1 GmbH, Kauf
17:30 Directors’ Dealings DE

NEON EQUITY AG

Directors’ Dealings
DE

NEON EQUITY AG: TO Holding 1 GmbH, Kauf
17:30 Directors’ Dealings DE

publity AG

Directors’ Dealings
DE

Publity AG: NEON EQUITY AG, Kauf
17:30 Directors’ Dealings DE

publity AG

Directors’ Dealings
DE

Publity AG: NEON EQUITY AG, Kauf
17:17 UK Regulatory

Ørsted A/S

UK Regulatory

Notification of managers’ transactions
17:10 Directors’ Dealings

BP p.l.c. (RNS)

Directors’ Dealings

BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
17:00 Corporate DE

Tearlach Resources

Corporate
DE

Lithium-Ergebnisse bei den erneuten Untersuchungen im Rahmen des Gabriel-Projekts von Tearlach in Nevada höher als bei den ursprünglichen Untersuchungen
16:47 Voting Rights Announcements

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Voting Rights Announcements

 
16:29 Corporate

Vonovia SE

Corporate

Vonovia SE: Around 45 percent of Shareholders Opt for Scrip Dividend
16:15 Ad-hoc

EPH Group AG

Ad-hoc

EPH Group AG: Subscription Period for EPH Group AG Tourism Corporate Bond starts 19 June
16:15 Ad-hoc

EPH Group AG

Ad-hoc

EPH Group AG: Subscription Period for EPH Group AG Tourism Corporate Bond starts 19 June
15:50 Voting Rights Announcements

Scout24 SE

Voting Rights Announcements

 
15:05 AGM Announcements DE

KWA Contracting AG

AGM Announcements
DE

KWA Contracting AG: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 20.07.2023 in Stuttgart mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG
15:05 AGM Announcements DE

Samara Asset Group plc

AGM Announcements
DE

Samara Asset Group plc: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 28.06.2023 in 66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street, Sliema SLM 1707 Malta mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG
15:05 AGM Announcements DE

MedNation AG

AGM Announcements
DE

MedNation AG: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 18.07.2023 in Frankfurt am Main mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG
15:05 AGM Announcements DE

Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH & Co. KGaA

AGM Announcements
DE

Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH & Co. KGaA: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 18.07.2023 in Bad Teinach-Zavelstein mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG
12

Jun 23

GESCO SE

Annual General Meeting

Essen

12

Jun 23

Hawesko Holding SE

Annual General Meeting

12

Jun 23

MBB SE

Annual General Meeting

12

Jun 23

Ares Management L.P.

Annual Shareholders Meeting

12

Jun 23

Private Equity Holding AG

Net asset value as of May 31, 2023

12

Jun 23

BREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT –Aktiengesellschaft von 1877–

Payment of Dividend for the Financial Year 2022

13

Jun 23

Mister Spex SE

Analysts’ Conference

13

Jun 23

Vonovia SE

Analysts’ Conference

Paris

13

Jun 23

Covestro AG

Analysts’ Conference

London

13

Jun 23

Beta Systems Software AG

Analysts’ Conference

Berlin

13

Jun 23

splendid medien AG

Annual General Meeting

Cologne

13

Jun 23

2G Energy AG

Annual General Meeting

Ahaus

13

Jun 23

Vectron Systems AG

Annual General Meeting

13

Jun 23

11880 Solutions AG

Annual General Meeting

13

Jun 23

hGears AG

Annual General Meeting

13

Jun 23

ALLGEIER SE

Annual General Meeting

Munich

13

Jun 23

flatexDEGIRO AG

Annual General Meeting

Frankfurt/Main

13

Jun 23

ad pepper media International N.V.

Annual General Meeting

Amsterdam, Netherlands

13

Jun 23

Ares Management L.P.

Events

13

Jun 23

Ares Management L.P.

Featured Event

09

Jun 23

Quirin Privatbank AG

Annual General Meeting

08

Jun 23

Siemens AG

Analysts’ Conference

London

08

Jun 23

Mister Spex SE

Analysts’ Conference

08

Jun 23

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jefferies Healthcare Conference

07

Jun 23

Fabasoft AG

Analysts’ Conference

Online meeting

07

Jun 23

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

Annual General Meeting

Frankfurt

07

Jun 23

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG

Annual General Meeting

Berlin

07

Jun 23

Masterflex SE

Annual General Meeting

07

Jun 23

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Annual General Meeting

Weser-Ems-Halle, Oldenburg

07

Jun 23

SURTECO GROUP SE

Annual General Meeting

Munich

07

Jun 23

JENOPTIK AG

Annual General Meeting

07

Jun 23

Gerresheimer AG

Annual General Meeting

Duesseldorf

07

Jun 23

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

Annual General Meeting

07

Jun 23

Auto1 Group SE

Annual General Meeting

Berlin

07

Jun 23

Accentro Real Estate AG

Annual General Meeting

Berlin

07

Jun 23

BREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT –Aktiengesellschaft von 1877–

Annual General Meeting 2023

07

Jun 23

Crescent Energy Company

BofA Securities 2023 Energy Credit Conference

07

Jun 23

HelloFresh SE

France Roadshow (IR in Person)

07

Jun 23

BGC Partners, Inc.

Highlight Event

07

Jun 23

Fabasoft AG

Publication annual financial report

