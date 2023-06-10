Financial News Directly From The Source Latest Reports Latest Research
10 June 2023
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Vivien Enterprises Pte Ltd, Receipt of 1,000,000 shares of Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. as a result of the conversion of 1,000,000 performance rights
9 June 2023
Nagarro SE
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
Deutsche Telekom AG
Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, buy
Aareal Bank AG
BP p.l.c. (RNS)
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
MTU Aero Engines AG
DIC Asset AG
CANCOM SE
freenet AG
Ørsted A/S
Notification of managers’ transactions
flatexDEGIRO AG
NEON EQUITY AG
NEON EQUITY AG: TO Holding 1 GmbH, Kauf
publity AG
Publity AG: NEON EQUITY AG, Kauf
BP p.l.c. (RNS)
BP p.l.c.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Tearlach Resources
Lithium-Ergebnisse bei den erneuten Untersuchungen im Rahmen des Gabriel-Projekts von Tearlach in Nevada höher als bei den ursprünglichen Untersuchungen
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: Around 45 percent of Shareholders Opt for Scrip Dividend
EPH Group AG
EPH Group AG: Subscription Period for EPH Group AG Tourism Corporate Bond starts 19 June
Scout24 SE
KWA Contracting AG
KWA Contracting AG: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 20.07.2023 in Stuttgart mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG
Samara Asset Group plc
Samara Asset Group plc: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 28.06.2023 in 66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street, Sliema SLM 1707 Malta mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG
MedNation AG
MedNation AG: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 18.07.2023 in Frankfurt am Main mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG
Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH & Co. KGaA
Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH & Co. KGaA: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 18.07.2023 in Bad Teinach-Zavelstein mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG